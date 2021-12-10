STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Council elections could set the ball rolling for 2023 Assembly battle

As many as 23,065 polling staff involved in the rigorous exercise of preferential voting, have been vaccinated with both doses of vaccine, the State Election Commission has claimed.

Published: 10th December 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru DC J Manjunath (extreme right) at a mustering centre in the city on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021

Bengaluru DC J Manjunath (extreme right) at a mustering centre in the city on Thursday, Dec 9, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid apprehension of the Covid-19 third wave, Karnataka will elect 25 MLCs from 20 electoral constituencies on Friday, setting in motion a poll that is being touted as a trendsetter for the 2023 Assembly elections. The results of these polls are crucial for the three major political parties, especially the BJP, which has to achieve a majority in the 75-member Upper House by winning at least 13 seats, the Congress has 14 seats to defend and the JDS four.

The national parties have fielded 20 candidates each, whereas Janata Dal (Secular) candidates are in the fray in six seats of the Old Mysuru region. It is also a litmus test for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and KPCC president D K Shivakumar, as they face elections of this magnitude for the first time while at the helm in their respective parties.

The campaign has seen a virtual maelstrom of allegations and counter-allegations about candidates, with the BJP targeting Bengaluru Urban Congress candidate Yousuf Sharif even on the eve of the election, with allegations of grabbing government properties. Inducements to the electorate, and distribution of huge amounts of cash also came to the fore in some constituencies where a stiff contest is on the cards.

In Vijayapura, a video of Independent candidate Mallikarjuna Lone went viral. In Chikkaballapura, a video of BJP supporters getting oaths administered before a deity’s picture, committing electors to vote for their candidate, has also created ripples. The dual seat of Dharwad witnessed no aggression as national parties have fielded one candidate each, which means a sure-shot victory for Pradeep Shettar of BJP, brother of former chief minister Jagadish Shettar, and KPCC working president Saleem Ahmed.

Huge exercise

As many as 23,065 polling staff involved in the rigorous exercise of preferential voting, have been vaccinated with both doses of vaccine, the State Election Commission has claimed. While the authorities claimed that most of the 99,000-plus electorate is vaccinated, they will need to present documents to ensure their entry into polling stations. Over 6,000 stations have been set up across the state. It may be noted here that more than 50 polling staff from the education department had reportedly died during the bypolls to Basavakalyan and Maski seats in May 2021 due to the virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka MLC Elections Karnataka Assembly elections Suraj Revanna
India Matters
A man closes his eyes as he receives a Covishield vaccine for COVID-19 at a Primary Health Centre in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
1st Covid vaccine dose given to 86% of eligible population: Centre
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Omicron: All 9 patients in Rajasthan test negative, discharged from hospital
Photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the COVID vaccination certificate (Photo | CoWin)
108 countries recognise Indian Covid vaccination certificate for travel: Centre
Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)
'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' is prayer song, not National Anthem: Madras High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp