Bengaluru residents pour out grievances to city police chief on 'Samparka Divasa'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From alarming phone thefts to malfunctioning of traffic signals, residents of Bengaluru poured out their grievances to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, B R Ravikante Gowda and other senior police officials at the Sanchara Samparka Divasa, an initiative by the Bengaluru traffic police to help the public raise their woes.

The event held on Saturday saw participation from several social and environmental activists and other residents. Aditya Kamath, a resident of Banashankari, pointed out the alarming rate of phone thefts in the city and the negligence of police officers towards the issue.

He said, “On 28th July, while traveling in a rickshaw near the Lalbagh road, my phone was snatched. No follow-up has been made despite reporting and notifying police officers about this incident multiple times." Activists said many such incidents were being reported.

Meanwhile, human rights activist Hemanth threw light on the poor traffic management system in the city.



“Malfunctioning of traffic signals has led to the rise of signal jumping and road accidents,” he added. Senior citizens raised the issue of vehicle parking on the roadsides. Cars and school vans parked on the lanes are left for several months, making it difficult for BBMP workers to clean and sanitize the area, further leading to water stagnation during heavy rains.

Speaking on the absence of traffic police officials at the underpass bridges when it is raining, social activist Roslin Gomes said, "This has resulted in crowding near the area, further leading to heavy traffic," she said.

Pant assured that he would look into the grievances put forward by residents. "Necessary measures will be taken to remedy these issues and we will work towards the betterment of traffic management in Bangalore,” he added.