No new guidelines in Bengaluru yet for Christmas amid Omicron outbreak

BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Dec 10 said that so far, no new guidelines have been issued to churches for Christmas celebrations.

Published: 11th December 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2021 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

People offer prayers during Christmas morning mass at Catholic Church. (Representational Image | EPS, Naveen Kumar)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Friday said that so far, no new guidelines have been issued to churches for Christmas celebrations.

The guidelines which were issued earlier will hold good. Gupta told the media that the state and central governments are yet to put out final guidelines.

People must avoid gatherings and closed spaces, wear masks and get vaccinated.

In the meantime, testing has been intensified from the prevailing 30,000 a day to 40,000-45,000 a day, and soon, targeted testing of people will start, he said.

Talks are also on with doctors and medical institutions that patients with any symptoms can be tested, as there are many reasons leading people to contract Covid-19.

Guidelines on this would be issued soon. Citizens who have symptoms should go in for testing, Gupta said. 

