Bengaluru hospital staff held for derogatory Facebook post on CDS Bipin Rawat

The accused had criticized General Rawat on his stand on China's encroachment stating that he was reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement.

Published: 12th December 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vidhana Soudha police on Saturday arrested a 40-year-old lab technician for posting derogatory remarks on the death of CDS General Bipin Rawat ob his Facebook account. 

Based on the complaint filed by Deepa Ravi Kumar, PSI with the social media unit in the police commissioner's office, the city police swung into action and arrested Vasanth Kumar, who works at a private hospital. Kumar hails from Mysuru and has been booked under under section 505(statement conducing to public mischief) and has been handed over to judicial custody.

In the complaint the police officer had mentioned that "The accused had criticized General Rawat on his stand on China's encroachment stating that he was reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement".  

