Bengaluru-based band Oxygen On the Rocks' new music video a journey celebrating life, dreams and happiness

Makers of the music video believe that the concept dates back to the late ’80s and ’90s when taking a ride on a bullock cart, flying balloons, catching up the folk singers, were central to lifestyle

Published: 13th December 2021 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 01:55 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Manchala

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A young man sporting a yellow clad kurta, cycling along the splashing green cover of a village and reliving the childhood days of dancing in rains and playing with the balloon, is a scene that reflects the story of life as a journey with many stories. This is exactly what Manchala, a new music video by Bengaluru-based band Oxygen On the Rocks, seeks to deliver. 

Launched by digital media platform, Hungama Artist Aloud, the music video is directed by Bilwanath Chatterjee and sung by the band lead vocalist, Souvik Chakraborty. Set in Labhpur, the music video shines light on how a young man (featuring Indranil Das) cycles through the lanes of villages and enjoys every bit of happiness in life. 

The makers of the music video believe that the concept dates back to the late ’80s and the ’90s when taking a ride on a bullock cart, flying balloons, catching up the folk singers, were central to lifestyle.

According to Chakraborty, the music video is also themed on handing over the baton to the next generation who have a dream. This is symbolically conveyed through a balloon that is passed on by the protagonist to a young kid to lead his dream. “The interpretation of the story is very subjective. However, the idea was to wait and watch what the protagonist wants to do at the end. Here’s where, a man who has achieved something in life is back to the village and hands over the balloon which symbolises dream, to the next generation or the dreamer,” says Chakraborty. 

The makers wanted to present a very natural screenplay in the music video. From casting the Baul singers of Bengal to waiting for rains to hit, the music video consists of real characters and settings. Interestingly, although the video was shot using drones and using advanced gadgets, the story appears to be set in the pre-modern era. This can be seen when the protagonist enjoys playing with the balloons, dances in the rain, uses an old-fashioned cycle and ties the balloons to its rear seat.

“Interestingly, the cycle was customised to give it an old look. We wanted a worn-out cycle, compared to the trendy ones that we get today. The music video has a classic touch to it. Moreover, on the music lines, this project predominantly uses the percussion and a little bit of the western touch. Although we specialise in rock bands, we wanted to reverse the change, by bringing the percussion first,” says Anish Chakraborty, co-producer of Manchala.

