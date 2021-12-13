STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Slowed by pandemic, Metro work gains pace

Elevated RV Road-Bommasandra line (Reach-5) on schedule

Published: 13th December 2021 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:32 AM   |  A+A-

Infrastructure work under way on the RV Road-Bommasandra line (Reach-5) in Bengaluru

Infrastructure work under way on the RV Road-Bommasandra line (Reach-5) in Bengaluru

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post the accident involving the slippage of a 260-tonne girder two months ago and numerous safety checks, work on the 19.15-km elevated Metro line between RV Road and Bommasandra (Reach-5) has picked up pace.

The line has been divided into: Package One -- Bommasandra to Hosa Road; Package Two -- Hosa Road to HSR Layout; and Package Three -- HSR Layout to RV Road. Akin to all infrastructure projects in the state, this work also took a beating from the pandemic, which affected construction activity for months.

A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official told TNIE: “The first two packages have 97-98 per cent of their civil work completed. They are on course to be fully readied by May or June next year and will be ready for commissioning by the end of 2022. We had a problem for land with NICE. We finally got that land in June this year, following which we could carry out pending work here. The last girder on the land acquired from NICE was laid by us just 10 days ago.”

The third package will have Karnataka’s first Rail-Cum-Road Flyover at any Metro station. “We have completed 65 per cent of the work here. For the first time, we will be building such a flyover, and hence, are being very careful about it,” he said. Nagpur and Jaipur Metro have already done them. 

The Line is being constructed for BMRCL by a joint venture concern between Hindustan Construction Company Limited and URC Construction Private Limited.The Jayadeva Interchange Metro station here will connect with the Reach-6 Underground Line (Nagawara - Kalena Agrahara). The access to the station at all four corners is a significant feature of this multi-level station consisting of underpass road, at grade road, road-flyover, two levels of Metro and interchange facility between Metro levels.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru metro rail
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp