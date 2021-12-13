Bengaluru: Slowed by pandemic, Metro work gains pace

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Post the accident involving the slippage of a 260-tonne girder two months ago and numerous safety checks, work on the 19.15-km elevated Metro line between RV Road and Bommasandra (Reach-5) has picked up pace.

The line has been divided into: Package One -- Bommasandra to Hosa Road; Package Two -- Hosa Road to HSR Layout; and Package Three -- HSR Layout to RV Road. Akin to all infrastructure projects in the state, this work also took a beating from the pandemic, which affected construction activity for months.

A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) official told TNIE: “The first two packages have 97-98 per cent of their civil work completed. They are on course to be fully readied by May or June next year and will be ready for commissioning by the end of 2022. We had a problem for land with NICE. We finally got that land in June this year, following which we could carry out pending work here. The last girder on the land acquired from NICE was laid by us just 10 days ago.”

The third package will have Karnataka’s first Rail-Cum-Road Flyover at any Metro station. “We have completed 65 per cent of the work here. For the first time, we will be building such a flyover, and hence, are being very careful about it,” he said. Nagpur and Jaipur Metro have already done them.

The Line is being constructed for BMRCL by a joint venture concern between Hindustan Construction Company Limited and URC Construction Private Limited.The Jayadeva Interchange Metro station here will connect with the Reach-6 Underground Line (Nagawara - Kalena Agrahara). The access to the station at all four corners is a significant feature of this multi-level station consisting of underpass road, at grade road, road-flyover, two levels of Metro and interchange facility between Metro levels.