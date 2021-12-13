STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Content, community, commerce: Teen-only app enables youngsters to capitalise on their passion early on

This teen-only app enables youngsters to capitalise on their passion early on and helps them connect with like-minded communities  

Published: 13th December 2021 01:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 01:50 AM   |  A+A-

Smartphone

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | AFP)

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The trend towards passion economy is on an incline. Content creators, especially teenagers, are now shaping an ecosystem to mould their interests and capitalise on the same to create a revenue-making model for themselves. Furthermore, it has kept entrepreneurs and startup buffs engaged in bridging the gap between technology and users even closer. Which is why Saurabh Saxena, who quit as the co-founder of Vedantu in 2017, started Uable, a teen-only app. Working as an educator in his first two ventures, Saxena is not new to the ed-tech space.

However, in his third venture, he wanted to focus on education in the form of entertainment, passion and non-academic skills. Co-founded by Vasavi Kandula, Uable allows only users between the age group of 13-19 years to sign up and become independent content creators. According to the founders, the app incentivises them to both create and consume content, make friends and explore their interests through micro-communities called Clubs. Engineering clubs, gaming clubs, designers’ clubs, entrepreneurship clubs... teenagers can engage with content, mentors and  social media influencers.

Launched in September 2021, the app has close to a quarter million users. However, what it has been woven into recently, is a model of content, community and commerce. The launch of U-store in the app, an in-built e-commerce store, is a way of incentivising the content for teens and empowering them financially. “Working with teenagers for 13 years, I realised that preparing them for examinations and guiding them toward good universities is just one part of life. However, passion and lifestyle is much beyond education. This does not mean we discourage education. But it is equally important to capitalise on a teen’s passion early-on,” says Saxena, adding, “Many teens restrict their interests due to parental pressure or peer pressure. Hence, we want to encourage youngsters to explore their interests and capitalise on their skills and build their profile.”

What started as a life-skill product has now been moulded into a community-based and commerce model where content creators and consumers can earn ‘U coins’ to purchase a range of merchandise for the content they produce. According to Saxena, the coins they earn are determined on the level of engagement and reactions a user generates through their content. “Users can earn U-coins by engaging with high-quality content and engaging with content. For the creators, we incentivise them when they create memes, video content, audio content, that are useful for communities.

The store includes electronics, BTS band merchandise, Marvel merchandise, fashion essentials, books. Very soon we will also be launching vouchers of their favourite brands and integrating U-coins with gaming,” says Saxena, who loves to read philosophy books and travel which helps him de-stress. “The takeaways from my travel expedition or from my reading of philosophical books have helped me add value to build the app,” adds Saxena. 

How it works:

  • Sign up on the app if you are between 13-19 years 
  • Post a dialogue to your favourite club such as ‘influencer’, ‘entrepreneurship’, ‘programming’ etc
  • Earn U coins based on the engagements and reactions you receive on your content
  • Buy merchandise ranging from 20 coins to 1500 coins 

Funds raised: $4.5 mn 

Trending clubs: Entrepreneurship, gaming, design and influencer’s club

