STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Need movement to fight communal issues: retired Karnataka HC judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das

At a symposium organised by the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA-K), he said there is no respect for dissent in the country.

Published: 13th December 2021 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2021 04:29 AM   |  A+A-

Retired Karnataka HC judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das

Retired Karnataka HC judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is a need to build a powerful people’s movement to combat various critical issues that plague the country, particularly the rise in communal tensions, said retired Karnataka High Court judge Justice HN Nagamohan Das on Sunday.

At a symposium organised by the Forum for Democracy and Communal Amity (FDCA-K), he said there is no respect for dissent in the country. “The freedom of speech and expression includes the right to express our views, our dissenting views, and to criticise, question and keep silent. But today, you cannot question, criticise or express a different opinion from the government,” he observed.

Meanwhile, journalist Aakar Patel, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind president Syed Sadatullah Husaini and FDCA-K general secretary and former Inspector General of Police MF Pasha stressed on several issues primarily focusing on communal violence. They offered statistical, judicial and personal insights into problems that minorities faced in the country.

Husaini said, “We need to unite people from all strata -- the intellectuals, thought leaders, civil society, the youth, women’s groups, religious leaders, political and grassroot activists, farmers, labourers and others.” He said, “Our Parliament can be truly representative when different political ideologies, opinions, cultural leanings and aspirations of different ethnic-cultural groups are proportionately represented.” Patel said, “We’re going through a period where the mob is empowered. The government feels enabled if people stay silent.”

Pasha said, “The fundamental principles of equality, fraternity and freedom, so clearly and emphatically enshrined in the Constitution, are being unabashedly thrown to the winds and sacrificed at the altar of political expediency.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HN Nagamohan Das Karnataka HC
India Matters
Too many VIP deaths, something amiss? 
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Air India vs IndiGo? The airlines business now is a two-horse race
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the launch of his book Pride, Prejudice and Punditry in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan
'Cattle class' remark still costs me votes, admits Shashi Tharoor
A healthcare worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a facility in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo | AP)
INTERVIEW | Omicron can strike within four months of vaccination: Senior South African doctor

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp