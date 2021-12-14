STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengaluru: Helipad coming up on Victoria Hospital’s new 10-floor wing

The helipad will be built on the under-construction 1,000-bed building coming up in the hospital premises, adjacent to the administration building.

An artist’s impression of the helipad

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In a move that would go a long way in helping timely transportation of donor organs to recipients and mass evacuation in the event of an emergency, the State government has reportedly sanctioned a helipad for the State-owned super-speciality Victoria Hospital.

The helipad will be built on the under-construction 1,000-bed building coming up in the hospital premises, adjacent to the administration building.

“We had sent a proposal to the government for a helipad because of various reasons. Victoria Hospital is a tertiary referral hospital with a super-speciality wing dealing with organ transplant. The helipad will facilitate in transporting life-saving organs to the recipients, cutting down on travel time and avoiding traffic congestion on the roads,” said Dean, Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute (BMCRI) Dr Jayanthi.  

She added that the helipad has also been proposed keeping in mind mass evacuation in the event of an emergency/natural or man-made disaster.

The Dean added that the feasibility study on the helipad, including soil testing etc, has already been done and the same has been submitted to the government.

The helipad will come up on top of the 10-floor, 1,000-bed building inside the hospital premises.

“Five floors of the building are built. It should be completed by early to mid-2023,” added Dr Jayanthi.

Meanwhile, Victoria Hospital is soon getting a hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber. “The HBO2 unit will be installed in the next 15 days,” she added.

HBO2 involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurised environment. It is a well-established treatment for decompression sickness, serious infections, bubbles of air in the blood vessels, and wounds that may not heal as a result of diabetes or radiation injury.

In a HBO2 chamber, the air pressure is increased two to three times higher than normal.

Under these conditions, lungs can gather much more oxygen than would be possible, breathing pure oxygen at normal air pressure.  

