STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro fudging number of trees cut, tweets Disha Ravi; false news, insists chief

Ravi shot to prominence after she was arrested for allegedly being the key conspirator in the dissemination of an online toolkit on the farmers’ protest, which was later shared by Greta Thunberg.

Published: 14th December 2021 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:23 AM   |  A+A-

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was recently arrested in toolkit case. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : In a series of tweets in which she got the Metro line in question wrong, Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi has charged Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) of not being honest about the actual number of trees being cut for its project, and demanded greater transparency.

An emotional BMRCL MD Anjum Parwez countered it, and called for an end to the spread of false news about the organisation.

Ravi shot to prominence after she was arrested for allegedly being the key conspirator in the dissemination of an online toolkit on the farmers’ protest, which was later shared by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

In a tweet on Sunday -- in which Ravi erroneously refers to Outer Ring Road Line (Phase 2A) as Airport Line -- Ravi said nearly 800 trees would be chopped between Central Silk Board and Kadubeesanahalli. Both these stations figure on the ORR Line.

“On a field visit, it was confirmed that 15 trees along the lake will also be cut, they didn’t put this out to the public in their docs,” her tweet added.

Her tweets spoke of 774 objections received from the public, and charged BMRCL of not paying heed to them.

Compensatory afforestoration is another “greenwashing tactic”, she alleged. Claiming that 4,777 trees would be cut, she demanded a single notice on it, and information on the environmental and social impact on citizens.  

Parwez said the trees cut or transplanted by BMRCL were supervised by an Expert Committee constituted by the High Court.

“How will we furnish wrong information to the HC? We will be behind bars if we do so,” he said.

“We are a completely transparent organisation. The information being spread against us is completely wrong and we urge individuals to desist from doing so. We are forced to remove the trees only for the sake of Bengaluru. Every tree that is being cut is substituted for by 10 trees, and we have planted 10,000 trees so far. Another 60,000 trees will be planted in future,” the MD said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Metro Disha Ravi
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp