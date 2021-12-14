STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Match point: Dating apps see user surge amid COVID pandemic

A recent study has suggested that a staggering 90 per cent of young people are now comfortable telling their parents that they met their partner on a dating app. 

Published: 14th December 2021 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2021 03:17 AM   |  A+A-

Pic for representation purpose only

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dating apps have seen a surge in usage thanks to the pandemic which brought physical meetings to a halt.

In fact, a recent study by one such platform, Aisle in November this year, has suggested that a staggering 90 per cent of young people are now comfortable telling their parents that they met their partner on a dating app. 

This was from a survey of 20,000 people between the ages of 18-35. And 40 per cent of the respondents were women.

The Aisle survey also pointed out that 83 per cent of respondents found that their families were in acceptance of their dating choices. 

This also reflects the sentiment of 2,549 users were from Karnataka.

Interestingly, the use of dating app has percolated into non metros — as 54.2 per cent of the participants in the survey were from non-tier one cities. 

The pandemic is also a reason for such platforms to become popular. It tapped into the non tier-one cities as well.

Able Joseph, founder and CEO of Aisle, told CE that in 2020, they added two million users.

He adds that the team also noticed a surge in the matches in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. In 2020, 45 per cent of Aisle’s revenue came from tier 2 and 3 cities compared to 38 per cent in 2019.

The popularity was coupled by their launch of targeted platforms for their regional users.

“We understand Indian sensitivities and know how regional influences play a role in choosing a partner,” Able said.

The firm launched Arike’ for the Malayalee audience, followed by Anbe’ and ‘Neetho’ for the Tamil and Telugu speaking communities, respectively.

“Over the last two years, our revenue has grown by 70 per cent, while the revenue from newly-launched vernacular apps is growing 30 per cent month on month,” Able adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aisle Dating Apps Dating
India Matters
Omicron has a large number of mutations—over 50 with 32 in the spike protein—allowing the virus to infect the body easily. (Representational image)
IIT-Delhi researchers develop RT-PCR based assay for detection of Omicron in 90 minutes
Covishield and Covaxin
Young women flag Covid vaccination ‘effects’ on menstruation
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
Serum Institute to launch COVID vaccine for children in six months: Poonawalla
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Beware of fake news on grace marks in class 12 accountancy paper: CBSE tells students

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp