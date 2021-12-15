STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru development body eyes Rs 15,000 crores by auctioning 10,000 sites 

The plots were were identified through a land audit which concluded this June 

Published: 15th December 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Land, plot, property

Picture for representation only,

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The exhaustive land audit by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has helped it unearth nearly 10,000 of its sites tucked away in old layouts which it now plans to auction. It is looking at mobilising anywhere between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore through them. This will help in pulling the BDA out of the precarious financial situation, said a senior official. 

A senior BDA official told TNIE that only corner sites were auctioned off earlier while regular (intermediate) sites were allotted through a lottery kind of system. “After the land audit was completed in June and its findings submitted, the Supreme Court has recently ordered us to auction off the sites. Hence, we are looking at starting the process within 15 days with 500 sites,” he said. 

Sites of various dimensions have been identified in the 64 BDA layouts where the audit was carried out including areas such as HSR Layout, Anjanapura, Banashankari and Indiranagar. The BDA has just notified auctioning of 400 corner sites. “We will auction corner sites as well as intermediate sites alternatingly. Each of these sites will fetch us a good sum as they are in our prime localities,” he said. 

The official added that certain details about these sites were being gathered presently. The encumbrance certificate, site survey number and litigation issues are being looked at. The audit was carried out by EI Technologies Ltd over a period of two years and concluded in June this year. It identified 11,580 acres of BDA land.

The official added, “Though the audit has been done too late, the BDA now has a solid database. It will help us know every piece of land we possess and will go a long way in averting major scams we have witnessed in the past. It is quite ironic that a city reputed internationally for its IT skills is only now creating a digital record of its properties,” the official added.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangalore Development Authority Land auction BDA HSR Layout Bengaluru land
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Omicron outbreak in India: Booster likely for Covaxin recipients first, say sources 
Health experts still don't know if omicron is causing milder COVID-19 but some more hints are emerging with doctors in South Africa saying their patients aren't getting as sick with omicron. (AP)
Omicron spreading at unprecedented rate: WHO | Covid 19
PM Modi carrying inspections with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo | Twitter)
Will religion help BJP in UP polls? Opinions divided over Kashi Vishwanath corridor
Leena Nair longtime executive at Unilever, to be its new CEO. (Photo | Facebook)
Luxury brand Chanel chooses Unilever's Leena Nair as CEO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp