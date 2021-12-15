STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Containment zones breach 100-mark in Bengaluru

Bommanahalli has 34 zones, clusters in apartments, hostels add to spike

Published: 15th December 2021 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2021 03:54 AM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Representational image.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Although the total number of Covid cases in the state is seemingly low, micro containment zones(MCZ) in Bengaluru on Monday breached the 100-mark. According to the health bulletin, the total number of active micro containment zones in the city is 101, with Bommanahalli topping the list.

“There is a 45% to 50% surge in the number of MCZs in the past week, in areas that fall under BBMP jurisdiction,” said a BBMP official. Data from the bulletin for Bengaluru on November 24 had listed 55 MCZs. That number increased to 101 by December 12. Bommanahalli zone has the highest number of MCZs with 34, followed by South Zone 17, Mahadevapura 15, East Zone 14 and West Zone 7. Rajarajeshwari Nagar has 3 and Dasarahalli 3. 

As per recent rules, BBMP declares a building as a micro containment zone if three or more people there test positive. As per data released by the department on Monday, wards that reported the highest number of daily cases are Bellandur, HSR Layout, Doddanekkundi, Hagadur, Horamavu, Uttarahalli, Hemmigepura, Byatarayanapura and Hoodi. 

However, Bengaluru’s positivity rate has dropped from 0.47% last week to 0.44% this week, till Sunday. Karnataka’s two Omicron patients are residents of Bengaluru -- while one has a travel history to South Africa, the other is a local doctor. Both are being treated at the designated government hospital for Omicron. 

Meanwhile, BBMP officials are expecting the number of MCZs to go up further, as this is the travel season. With Christmas vacations coming up soon, several people are travelling to Kerala, Maharashtra and even to other countries, and this could lead to surge in cases, said a senior official.

Already, the numbers are high in areas with a floating population, and in most cases, there has been a travel history. A majority of clusters in the city is in apartments and hostels, which have contributed to the rise in the number of MCZs.

