Parasailing starts as a weekend must-do at Bengaluru's Jakkur

BENGALURU: Dwellers of North Bengaluru, those headed to the airport and many other passersby were in for a pleasant surprise on Sunday when they saw bright and colourful parasail wings floating over Jakkur aerodrome. The new weekend attraction in town is parasailing, started by the department of youth empowerment and sports, along with General Thimayya National Academy of Adventure (Gethnaa).

Parasailing at Jakkur started on December 12, and was an instant hit with around 25 people taking to the air. The department has now decided to make it a weekly affair, to be held every Sunday. Gethnaa and the department are also working on introducing more sports activities in and around Bengaluru, and across the state from next year.

“We are planning to start parasailing in other places where we have at least a flat straight drive strip for around 600- 700 metres. We are also working on starting a water sports centre in Malpe and rock climbing on Varlakonda rocks in Devanahalli. The demand for sports activities is high in urban areas. Private firms offer parasailing in Mysuru and Malpe, this is the first by the government,” said an official from the department, seeking anonymity.

At Jakkur, the department is also working on starting aeromodelling, microlight flying and other aviation events. Special trips and packages will also be introduced for schoolchildren, which will be free for government schools and paid for by private schools, where children will learn about aviation and experience it first-hand.

The department and Gethnaa are drawing up a calender and listing out adventure sports to be introduced in the state. The government is not keen on involving private players.