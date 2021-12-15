STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The Big C 

All you need to know about bone cancer risk and treatment options

Published: 15th December 2021 11:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Pramod Chinder
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming and can bring fear, frustration, and uncertainty. The ‘C word’ can turn life upside down. Bone cancer can affect any bone in the body and most commonly affects the longer bones both in the arms and legs. While bone cancer can develop at any age, they are more commonly seen in children, teenagers, and young adults. Those detected with early-stage bone cancer have a better chance of recovery and the survival rates decreases when it is detected at a later stage.
 Bone cancer is a rare type which begins when cells in the bone start to grow out of control. Bone cancers are rare, accounting for less than 1 per cent of all cancers. 

Risk factors

Understanding risk factors and talking about them with specialist will help in making more informed lifestyle and health care choices. The risk factors include:

  • A family history of cancer, mainly bone cancer
  • Having received radiation treatment 
  • Paget’s disease, a condition that causes the bones to break down and then grow back abnormally
  • History of multiple tumours in the cartilage, which is the connective tissue in the bone
  • Most frequently seen in children and young adults whose bones are still growing 

Diagnosis 

Diagnosis of bone cancer is done through radiological studies and biopsy. If the tumour is benign, monitoring is usually what is needed. During this time, you may need periodic follow-up X-rays and other tests. Certain benign tumours can be treated with medication. 

Treatment

The treatment options for bone cancer are based on the type, the stage, and location of the tumour. Treatment for bone cancer includes surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. These can be used either in combination with each other or standalone.

Surgery is often the key treatment for bone cancer. Surgeons focus on preserving the form and function of the bones as much as possible while providing the best chance for cure or long-term control of the disease. Surgery most commonly includes limb salvage surgery and sometimes amputation. If you see any signs and symptoms that worry you, consult a doctor immediately. Early detection is key to recovery. 

Generally, it’s easier to cure bone cancers when it has not spread to different parts of the body. Overall, people diagnosed with bone cancers have a five-year survival rate of 80 per cent. Early detection presents the best chance for successful treatment, hence people with known risk factors are encouraged to consult the doctor.

(The writer is consultant- ortho oncology, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru)

Symptoms 

Signs and symptoms of bone cancer vary but usually people experience the following symptoms 

  • Bone pain
  • Swelling 
  • Weakened bone 
  • leading to fracture
  • Fatigue
  • Weight loss
  • Limping

Types of bone cancer

Bone cancers can be classified as benign (that do not spread) and malignant (that can spread to different body parts). Bone cancers are divided into different types based on the type of cell where cancer begins. The most common type includes  

Osteosarcoma - The most common form of bone cancer. This occurs most often in children and young adults in the bones of the leg or arm. 

Chondrosarcoma - The second common form of bone cancer. This usually occurs in the pelvis, legs, or arms in middle-aged and older adults. 

Ewing sarcoma - Tumours often arise in the pelvis, legs, or arms of children and young adults. Apart from bone cancers, there are cancers arising in the muscles and soft tissue around the bone, broadly termed as soft tissue sarcomas.
 

