STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru police arrest man for malpractice in Karnataka PSC exam

Police said that the accused had appeared for the exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to recruit Assistant Engineers for the PWD on Tuesday.

Published: 16th December 2021 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have arrested a 30-year-old man on the charge of indulging in malpractice in the exams held for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers for the Public Works Department (PWD) using an electronic device.

The accused has been identified as Veerannagowda Devindra Chikkegowda, a resident of Jewargi in Kalaburagi district. Police said that Chikkegowda had appeared for the exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to recruit Assistant Engineers for the PWD on Tuesday.

The accused was writing the exam at St. John High School at Papareddypalya in Nagarabavi. Meanwhile, the invigilator heard a beep, which exposed Chikkegowda. When the invigilator checked him, it was found that the candidate had attached an electronic device to his vest, which had a switch.

"The candidate pressed the switch every 30 minutes and established contact with a person outside.  He could hear the voice from a earphone connected to the device, but he could not speak through it. Based on the information by the person in charge of the examination centre, Chikkegowda was arrested and the device seized. He has been booked under the Karnataka Education Act, IT Act, and the IPC," the police said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Public Service Commission Annapoorneshwari Nagar
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
First Delta and now Omicron, Karnataka patient beats COVID-19 twice in a year
Swab samples being collected for covid testing. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu reports first Covid-19 Omicron case, Nigeria returnee tests positive
Image used for representational purpose. (File photo | AP)
Omicron infects 70 times faster but may cause less severe disease: Study
Representational Image (Photo | AFP)
Elders can take J&J vaccine booster two months after first vaccine shot: Regulator

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp