Bengaluru police arrest man for malpractice in Karnataka PSC exam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Annapoorneshwari Nagar police have arrested a 30-year-old man on the charge of indulging in malpractice in the exams held for the recruitment of Assistant Engineers for the Public Works Department (PWD) using an electronic device.

The accused has been identified as Veerannagowda Devindra Chikkegowda, a resident of Jewargi in Kalaburagi district. Police said that Chikkegowda had appeared for the exam conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) to recruit Assistant Engineers for the PWD on Tuesday.

The accused was writing the exam at St. John High School at Papareddypalya in Nagarabavi. Meanwhile, the invigilator heard a beep, which exposed Chikkegowda. When the invigilator checked him, it was found that the candidate had attached an electronic device to his vest, which had a switch.

"The candidate pressed the switch every 30 minutes and established contact with a person outside. He could hear the voice from a earphone connected to the device, but he could not speak through it. Based on the information by the person in charge of the examination centre, Chikkegowda was arrested and the device seized. He has been booked under the Karnataka Education Act, IT Act, and the IPC," the police said.