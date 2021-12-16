STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Winter care 

Make sure your child keeps safe this season as the weather brings with it infections

Published: 16th December 2021 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Sreenath Manikanti
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Respiratory ailments are the most common cause of illness in children. And winter provides the ideal environment for the pathogens to easily spread, thus predisposing our children to these acute respiratory infections. So as winter approaches, so do infections.

The following lists provide information about methods to prevent infections and common myths about winter. 

Myths versus Facts

Myth: Kids need antibiotics every time they have a runny nose.

Fact: No antibiotics are required, as the majority of respiratory illnesses are due to cold and flu viruses. Unnecessary antibiotics can lead to overdosage and antibiotic resistance in the community.

Myth: Kidscan catch a cold from playing in cold weather without a jacket 
Fact: Flu and cold are caused by viruses, not cold weather, so they can still play without catching a cold.

Myth: You can get the flu from a flu vaccine.
Fact: This is not possible as the flu vaccine is made from dead pathogens.

Myth: Extra vitamins and minerals can keep kids from getting sick in the winter 
Fact: Even though kids taking in lots of vitamins and minerals are claimed to have high immunity, they are still likely to catch a cold or flu during winter.

Preventive measures

Inculcating good hygiene practices like washing hands and coughing into a tissue

  • Avoiding people who have a cold or flu
  • Avoiding crowded places, this reduces chance of infection
  • Getting a flu shot every year 

Be ready for winter

Sometimes the conventional methods are not enough to prevent conditions, such as

Dry skin: Cold, dry air during winter can cause dry and itchy skin. Applying moisturiser and lip balm can prevent and also treat dry skin.

Asthma: Cold weather can often cause asthma attacks, which is why asthma relief medicines are necessary to carry along

Nosebleeds: Due to the air, the mucous membranes in the nostrils may dry up, causing a nose bleed. You can prevent this by moisturising the nose with saline water or steam. Sinus infections, colds and mechanical damage to the nose can also cause nosebleeds.

Danger signs 

Flu is pretty common during winters and is mostly mild and the child may recover completely, but there might be complications. 

Parents should pay attention to warning signs such as

  • Fever with rash
  • Fast breathing or trying hard to breathe
  • Difficulty in waking up
  • Bluish skin colour
  • Unable to eat or drink 

(The writer is senior consultant neonatologist, Kauvery Hospital, Electronic City)

