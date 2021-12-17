Huge sinkhole on Bengaluru's JC Road hits traffic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sudden appearance of a sinkhole, bang in the middle of busy JC Road on Thursday morning, slowed down traffic throughout the day.

The mystery sinkhole, measuring around 6ft in diameter and 8ft deep, kept Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials on their toes as they couldn’t find out what had caused it.

“Earth has caved in due to water seepage, but we are unable to find out where the water is coming from. There are no sewage or water pipelines in the vicinity, but the soil is damp and when a JCB was used to dig up the earth to level it, water was found. It is a mystery which needs to be solved before repairs begin,” admitted a BWSSB official not wanting to be named.

Late at night, BBMP workers were busy filling up the sinkhole. Traffic slowed down considerably after traffic police barricaded the area, almost opposite Ravindra Kalakshetra, and could be hit until repairs are completed.

A traffic police official said: “Since the cave-in was discovered early in the morning, there was no untoward incident, and it was immediately barricaded. However, traffic management has become a problem.”

BBMP South Zone chief engineer P Rajeev said the road sank in because of water seepage, and BWSSB has to fix the problem before the road can be repaired.

“The nearest drain is 500-600 metres away, as is the drinking water pipeline. The initial plan was to fill the earth, level the ground and tar it. It should have been completed by Friday morning, but after a JCB dug up the area, water was found. The site now resembles a well and nothing can be done until the leakages are fixed,” said a BBMP engineer at the site.

BBMP officials said this is the first such incident on this stretch of road, which was tarred a year ago and

is free of potholes.