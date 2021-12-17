Justice eludes KPSC aspirants who missed exams in Bengaluru due to delayed trains

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the aspirants from Bengaluru and surrounding cities, who missed their Part-I exam for Assistant Engineers conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on December 14 due to train delays, ensured they got a second chance to write their exam on December 29, nearly 200 candidates who missed out on the same exam conducted at centres in Bengaluru have been left in the lurch.

They came to the city by two trains, from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Sedam, that arrived late at Yesvantpur and KSR railway stations.

Among them were distraught aspirants who have resigned from private companies and prepared for more than two years to "somehow get a government job." After approaching the Commission in person, sending mails and making calls, they are desperately waiting for positive news.

The General Paper was held from 10.00 am to 11.30 pm while Technical paper was held from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.

Sachin, a Civil Engineer from Bidar, was among the 120 people on board the Bidar-Yesvantpur Express which reached Yesvantpur only at 11.05 am instead of 7.50 am. "The train departed from Bidar at 6.10 pm and was running fine till 4.00 am upto Hindupur. It was only after it crossed this station that it kept on stopping for long at regular intervals delaying us."

The candidates made a dash to different exam centres after it reached Yesvantpur. "My exam centre was at PU College at Seshadripuram. I reached only after the first exam got over and wrote the second paper."

He added that the blocking of tracks and protests by candidates at Kalaburagi centres ensured another chance for them. "This job means so much to us as it was cancelled twice since 2018. We were too tense and shocked to react. Why are we not given the same chance?"

Zulqarnain is among the 80-plus candidates who were on board the Udyan Express (11301) coming in the return direction to KSR Bengaluru. The Commission has already announced fresh exam date for candidates from Udyan Express (11302) going from KSR Bengaluru in the onward direction.

"When the train ground to a halt 20 kms before Hindupur, we literally pleaded with the loco-pilot to take us somehow to Bengaluru. He was expressing his helplessness as there was no signal clearance. Our train reached KSR at 10.45 am instead of 7.20 am. We pleaded with people at the St Joseph’s College to be allowed entry but were not allowed," he recalled.

They went to the Commission office after the second paper and explained their plight and the need for another opportunity, the B.E. graduate added.

KPSC Secretary G Satyavathi appeared completely insensitive to their plight. After numerous calls and messages, she finally responded in an irate manner by asking this reporter, "Why are you playing the role of a spokesperson for them? Let the candidates who missed their exams approach us with documents and send us mails. Every communication addressed to us it taken seriously."

​She was completely unaware many have already mailed to the KPSC and visited in person too.