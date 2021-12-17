Supreme Court regularises 250 more houses in Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Within three weeks of regularising the first 300 houses in the upcoming Dr Shivaram Karanth Layout of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the regularisation of another 250 houses there. It has asked the BDA not to acquire them and to integrate the houses with the layout.

This follows the fifth report submitted by the SC-constituted Justice A V Chandrashekhar Committee which is looking into the legality of buildings constructed between November 26, 2014 and August 3, 2018.

Any construction after the cut-off period will be deemed illegal. A total of 1,418 applicants have sought regularisation of the buildings constructed by them within the four-year period.

Delivering its verdict in the ongoing case between the BDA, the Government of Karnataka and others, Justice S Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjiv Khanna ordered the BDA not to take possession of the land or buildings specified in the annexures L0027 to L0026.

The court said, “The BDA commissioner is directed to issue regularisation certificates to the applicants concerned in a transparent manner under the supervision of the Justice A V Chandrashekar Committee within four weeks.”

It also directed the three-member committee to hand over its reports to the BDA.

When completed, the layout will be the BDA’s second biggest one with 18,975 sites, set to be developed in the villages between Dodaballapur and Hesaraghatta.

Jayakar Jerome, a member of the committee, told TNIE, “Since Wednesday, our team, along with BDA engineers, have begun visiting the sites of those who have been approved for regularisation.

They are armed with an app on their phones using which they will capture photographs of the building, its length and width, the latitude and longitude of the site, the built-up area to prepare the correct dimension (CD) report for it. It will be uploaded on our server which is not open for public access.”

The court also ordered the BDA commissioner not to go in for any bulk allotments in the Karanth Layout under Section 38-B of the BDA Act.