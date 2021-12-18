7 Kempegowda International Airport passengers test +ve, isolated at Bowring
According to health department officials, six of them returned from Dubai and one from London. Their RT-PCR samples tested positive for Covid- 19.
BENGALURU : A day after five passengers tested positive in the state for the Omicron variant, seven passengers who travelled to Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Friday tested positive for Covid-19.
According to health department officials, six of them returned from Dubai and one from London. Their RT-PCR samples tested positive for Covid- 19. All seven were isolated and admitted to Lady Curzon and Bowring Hospital for further treatment. As per protocol, their samples were sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited.
On Thursday, three passengers with foreign travel history – from UK, Nigeria and South Africa and two from Delhi — were confirmed to have been infected with Omicron.