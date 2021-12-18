STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dogs to be kept in leash in Bengaluru's Cubbon Park: Horticulture department

Published: 18th December 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru.

People take a walk at Cubbon park in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the directions of animal husbandry department and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, horticulture department on Friday issued a set of directions for pet parents when bringing their dogs to Cubbon Park.

According to the orders, pets must be in leash not longer than six feet as leashing of pets assures other passersby have space and are comfortable to walk around. All dog owners must carry scoop to collect the excretia of their dogs and dispose it in designated dustbins. Pet owners must also ensure that their pets do not create nuisance to others, they are healthy and clean and vaccinated.

The order also stayed that pet owners must avoid feeding street dogs in adjacent areas where children play and people walk. The site should not be littered also. 

The orders also stated that the dogs are vaccinated for rabies and owners should carry the vaccination details of the pets and be able to show them to the concerned authorities when asked. It also stated the ferocious and large breed dogs are not allowed inside the premises and owners are liable for injuries and bites their dogs cause to others.

