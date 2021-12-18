STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka HC okay with ongoing doctor’s conference

The organisers had also informed the court that Standard Operating Procedure would be strictly adhered too as well.

Published: 18th December 2021

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Karnataka High Court on Friday permitted the National Neonatology Forum to hold four-day Neocon 2021 (Hybrid), a convention of NNF India on the theme “Innovate, Illuminate and Inculcate Quality Care for Every Newborn”, at a resort near Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural District. The convention will conclude on December 19.

The court permitted the convention in view of the specific stand taken by the organisers that the number of participants is only 305 and only those whose RT-PCR is negative and have taken two doses of vaccine had been permitted to participate. The organisers had also informed the court that Standard Operating Procedure would be strictly adhered too as well. The court said compliance of SOP should be strictly ensured.  

