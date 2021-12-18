Holiday spirits 

Ravi Singh By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : ’Tis the season to be jolly, and nothing gets you going at this time of the year like a festive cocktail, be it fizzy or warm. One usually associates the season with classic favourites like Mulled Wine, Eggnog, Hot Buttered Rum, and Christmas Punch, and of course, Champagne never goes out of style or out of season.

There are also many other festive favourites from around the world like Holly Jolly Christmas Citrus cocktail, Holiday Mai Tai, and Hot Toddy to name a few. Most bars tend to have an offering of these cocktails during the festive season.

As we edge closer to Christmas and the winter cold starts to increase, I would recommend a few of my favourite festive cocktails. These cocktails are guaranteed to bring you the warmth and comfort that you need this season!

Mulled Wine

Classic mulled wine is one of the best things about the holiday season, and is a very traditional beverage, which was originally made by thrifty households as a way to extend the lifespan of stale wine in the Middle Ages. It’s a beginner-friendly wine, so it’s ideal if one has never made it before. Mine is the classic recipe and it doesn’t mess with success. Heat red wine with festive spices like nutmeg, clove, and cinnamon. Add some honey to sweeten, and quaff like a thirsty English peasant.

Eggnog

Another yuletide must-have, is eggnog, which is a rich and creamy beverage. You can use a variety of different liquors as the base but one should go with vodka and amaretto for the deep, nutty flavour. Shake it up, pour it out, and garnish it with caramel sauce. This boozy milkshake is a dreamy delight.

Hot Buttered Rum

The name Hot Buttered Rum sounds as if its straight out of an Enid Blyton story, but it’s definitely not for children.

This lip-smacking, belly-warming good-old rum-based cocktail made with butter, spices, brown sugar, and, of course, rum, will certainly make you a very popular cocktail host if you serve it hot to your eager guests.

Let loose the inner bartender in you this year and get the holiday spirits flowing!

Ravi Singh

The writer is bar manager, Suzy Q by 1522

