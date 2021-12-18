STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Insurance firm told to compensate legal heir

Therefore, the complainant had insurable interest on the date of the incident,” said the Bengaluru Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. 

Published: 18th December 2021 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU : The Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has ruled that when an original vehicle owner dies, the legal heir who is named nominee in the insurance policy is entitled to claim damages in case of loss of the vehicle.  

“The complainant is one of the legal heirs of deceased A Narayana, who had insured his car through Trident Hyundai, who having received the premium subsequent to his death, issued a policy for the period from April 4, 2018 to April 3, 2019. Even though the complainant is not mentioned as insured, his name is mentioned as a nominee. Therefore, the complainant had insurable interest on the date of the incident,” said the Bengaluru Urban Second Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission. 

Partly allowing the complaint filed by Nithin Narayan from Hongasandra, against HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd, the Commission said that the vehicle was completely burnt but the insurer neglected to pay the assured sum to the complainant. This amounts to deficiency of service. The insurance company is liable to pay Rs 5.61 lakh, the cost of the vehicle, with compensation of Rs 50,000, and Rs 5,000 towards litigation cost to the complainant.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Abhilash Thomas and C A Anzar
ED arrests co-founders of Indus Viva Group in a Rs 1500 Cr MLM fraud
The youths on a sit-in protest at dharmaveer Sambhaji circle in Belagavi on Friday night (Photo | EPS)
Violence in Belagavi after Bengaluru incident; prohibitory orders issued, 27 held
Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)
Rohini court explosion: DRDO scientist arrested for planting explosive to kill neighbour
Customers drink outside a bar in London, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Surging COVID-19 cases across world bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp