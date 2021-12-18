Major squad goals

Rubi Chakravarti By

A roller-coaster ride is what it is! My life and the shenanigans that seem to dog my footsteps, has left me feeling that the famous Carole King rock-song, ‘The earth moves under my feet’ was written for me! Now, before you guys start reading subcutaneous (love that analogy) meanings into that phase, I meant whizz-by or fast-paced!

Our good friend, Puneet Dhawan, head honcho of a French conglomerate of hotels, flew into our city to ‘work and play’! He and his wife were a very popular part of our city’s diaspora a couple of years ago. Their friend circle in namma ooru is wide and varied too. Of course, because I feel that I have proprietary rights over his time, from the moment he landed in our city, he was my ‘prisoner of Zenda’! The days flew by in a merry blur of soirees, transfer of data (read a little harmless gossip), a whole lot of imbibing madeira, eating and laughing in the fantastic company of friends! It’s wonderful to feel like a bunch of carefree millennials without a care in the world. This twilight-zone type atmosphere was ruining my vibe. I was losing my edge!

Jimmy Mistry

There was a slew of private get-togethers hosted by ‘very’ private individuals (read auld Bengalureans), who would not like to be a cynosure, only because they would like to keep the ‘riff’ an arm’s length away from the ‘raff’. As you, my readers, keep reading me, you will get more and more familiar with my termalogy. The creme-de-la-creme of the city hosted very elegant dinner parties…all sit-down with charming nameplates to designate our seating and (I swear I kid you not) practically one wait staff behind each chair to do our bidding! Now that is the way to live…elegantly and with panache.

Puneet was like a breath of fresh air who blew into the city. His cheerful demeanor seemed to rub off on all his pals from the hospitality industry. We did a quick ‘pop in and out’ at The Ritz Carlton, for very stylish and decorous evening of lighting the Christmas tree and carol singing by an enthusiastic group of youngsters. Since there was a discerning ensemble of invitees, the evening was marked by good cheer and bonhomie. The ever-courteous Amitabh Rai was his usual sophisticated self. I met up with a group of Japanese delegates who were conducting a wine tasting for Grover Wines which they wanted to import into Japan! Who would have thought, huh? After much bowing, I asked them how we would wish ‘a merry Christmas’ in Japanese, and amidst much laughter I was told…‘Merry Christmas’!

We had to rush off to the very swanky Le Cirque at The Leela for a networking event hosted by the multi- entrepreneurial Jimmy Mistry from amchi Mumba who has a slew of businesses that range from hospitality to real estate. He is the founder of the Della group, a global community of entrepreneurs and leaders.

All very well said and done but we were in for a visual stupefaction when we saw the teeming crowd of super confident young people dressed in ‘festive’ tight clothes and music playing and a happy bar! The food was exceptional (but buffet) and the ‘venerable’ and the ‘vulnerable’ gelled quite seamlessly. Traditional networking has come a long way baby!

I was looking forward to the afternoon brunch to celebrate the wedding anniversary of the much-loved Abhijit and Shruti Saha. The ‘brunch’ stretched into a late evening soiree. When so many good friends get together (some of us hadn’t seen each other for over a year), make it a point to put aside our fears and celebrate…there cannot be a doubt about the camaraderie and fun factor. More so when two of Bengaluru’s finest chefs Abhijit and Vikas Seth join hands to give their friends a raucous time.

Viva friendships!