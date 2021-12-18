No confirmation on KPSC re-exam for 200 candidates

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The vociferous aspirants from Bengaluru and surrounding areas, who missed Part-I exam of PWD Assistant Engineers conducted by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) on December 14 due to train delays, have got a second chance at writing the exam, but nearly 200 other candidates, who had come to Bengaluru from far-off places on two trains and missed writing the exam due to similar delays, have not yet been told whether they too will get a second shot at the exam.

These candidates had come to the city on two trains from Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur and Sedam that landed late at Yesvantpur and KSR railway stations. Sachin, a civil engineering graduate from Bidar, was among nearly 120 KPSC candidates on board the Bidar-Yesvantpur Express that reached Yesvantpur only at 11.05 am instead of 7.50 am.

The candidates made a dash to different exam centres after it reached Yesvantpur. “My exam centre was at PU College in Seshadripuram. I reached after the first exam got over and I could write only the second paper,” he added.

He said, “Bengaluru candidates have been given a second chance. Why not for us? This job means so much to us as it was cancelled twice since 2018.” The Commission has already announced fresh exam date for candidates from Udyan Express (11302) going from KSR Bengaluru towards Kalaburagi.

Zulqarnain was among 80-plus candidates who were on board the Udyan Express (11301) coming to KSR railway station. “When the train stopped 20 km from Hindupur, we pleaded with the locopilot. But he expressed helplessness as there was no signal clearance. Our train reached KSR at 10.45 am,” he said. They went to the KPSC office later and explained their plight.

After many calls, KPSC Secretary G Satyavathi asked this reporter, “Why are you playing the role of a spokesperson for them? Let the candidates approach us. Every communication addressed to us it taken seriously.”