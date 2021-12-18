STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Omicron threat: It may be a quiet Christmas, New Year Eve this year too in Bengaluru

Published: 18th December 2021 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2021 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples of a man at a PHC in Bengaluru on Friday. The city reported 153 fresh Covid-19 cases. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With experts suggesting curbs for Chirstmas and New Year celebrations, in view of the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases and the Omicron variant, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said they were mulling imposition of Section 144 in Bengaluru. 

Gupta told the media on Friday, “We are thinking of this and the matter is being discussed. So far, no proposal has been sent. The government is also mulling what needs to be done. We have to address how to break the virus chain.”

At a meeting of BBMP and health department officials with experts, it was suggested that Section 144 and night curfew will reduce crowds on roads and break the chain.

Experts also suggested not to permit night parties on MG Road and Brigade Road on December 31.

They also discussed vaccine status, containment zones, sealing of areas where Omicron cases are reported, and aggressive contact tracing of all those who test positive for Covid-19. 

Gupta also said that so far, no proposal or suggestion has been sent to the government on this, and protocols and guidelines issued by the state and central governments are being adhered to.

On the question of quarantine for all international travellers, Gupta said they must remain in home quarantine for a week, irrespective of the country they are flying in from, and even if they have a negative RT-PCR test report.

On the eighth day, a re-test will be done and if they are found without symptoms and their report comes negative, they can move about.

He added that the government is yet to take a decision if institutional quarantine should be made mandatory for all international travellers. 

Also, travellers found positive on arrival or even those who show symptoms, irrespective of country of origin, will be sent to hospital for tests and treatment, and the next course of action will be decided based on clinical test reports. 

On the status, acceptance and implementation of a universal pass in Karnataka, Gupta said that only Maharashtra is implementing it.

In Karnataka, however, carrying a soft copy of the second vaccine certificate and negative RT-PCR test report is sufficient. The state has not made universal pass mandatory.

