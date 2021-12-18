Saturation of ground caused sinkhole: BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : A day after the sinkhole appeared on JC Road, the BBMP officials have made a U-turn in the blame game with the BWSSB, saying that saturation of water from a small hole on the road was the cause. To ensure that such sinkholes don’t appear elsewhere, the BBMP head office has instructed the engineers in all zones to check for holes on asphalted roads and to fix them immediately.

The directive left Palike engineers on ground baffled. The magnitude of the task to check each city road for such holes, apart from potholes, has left engineers wondering how they can accomplish it. Palike Chief Engineer (road and infrastructure) B S Prahlad said that an increase in water saturation level, coupled with excess seepage from the adjoining drains, leading to sudden collapse of the soil beneath JC Road. Horizontal drilling in the city for laying cables also leads to water seepage and loosening of the soil beneath the surface, he added.

In his report, Prahlad noted that the sub-soil volume had reduced because of leakages in pipelines causing a cavity beneath the road surface. Another reason for sinkhole to appear is when an unused well is filled up in an improper manner, which, over the years, causes the soil to cave in due to percolation. However, experts are not convinced. They said that improper tarring and road repairs lead to formation of sinkholes.