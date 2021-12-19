Collector’s drawings

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The cartoons for children have always been full of wit, fun colours and something that will remain in their minds for a while. Klaus Pitter’s work is filled with it. This Austrian cartoonist’s work has not just touched many children’s hearts but has also impacted adults. His work is currently displayed at Indian Institute of Cartoonists.

While many have their set idea on how different the illustration for children and adults are supposed to be, Pitter believes there should not be so much difference. “Children nowadays are mature enough to understand drawings that are produced for an older audience. On the other hand, I am not a fan of the noisy, hectic style you can see in many animated cartoons. I think they have no good influence on children,” says Pitter. According to him, one has to be really careful with children’s comics as it’s not a good idea to create the “impression that everything is possible within no time as it’s found in many children’s programmes”.

Born in a village in Upper Austria, Pitter was fond of drawing since his childhood. However, he developed the interest only around the age of 15. Apart from magazines, he has illustrated and designed books for young people on environmental protection and a series of schoolbooks. Speaking about his process on how to go about an idea, he says, “Sometimes I have a rough idea of how the story could go on or end, but there is always room for unexpected turns. But now, I mostly work on comic books based on literary material. A friend of mine is doing the rhymes and I will be doing the drawing. The idea is also to bring the stories on stage — with actors, music and video projections. Through this, we might create interest among the public who are much more used to animated stories and the digital world than we have ever been,” he explains.

Having been in the profession for all his life, Pitter is quite frank about how lucrative this career could be. “If you work as a freelance artist, your income will fluctuate...there will be good days, like when when somebody is publishing your works frequently, and then there may be hard days too. It is better to work in a variety of graphic sectors, so you won’t be dependent on just one,” says the 74-year-old cartoonist.

Although Pitter’s works have been exhibited across Europe, this is the first time it has come to India. Nevertheless, he is well-aware and is fond of the works by Indian artists too. “I know some Indian artists from Instagram and Facebook, such as RK Laxmann. Mario Miranda, Kishor Shitole and Cheepuru Kiran Kumar. Personally, I know Shankar Pamarthy. We met at a cartoon festival in Teheran, Iran. His portrait caricatures are very imaginative and masterly drawn,” says Pitter. Witty World by cartoonist Klaus Pitter will be displayed at Indian Institute of Cartoonists till December 25.