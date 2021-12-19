Karnataka: Health staff to check on international travellers in home quarantine

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU : Though the government has stated that institutional quarantine is not mandatory for international travellers, even for those coming from the 12 high-risk countries, the health and civic authorities are asking travellers to self-quarantine themselves at home for seven days. On the eighth day, their samples will be taken for a second RT- PCR test.

To ensure that international travellers follow all home quarantine norms, the Health Department and BBMP have now decided to improve their assessment. They have decided to conduct random tests of those under home quarantine and take action against them if norms are being not followed. They have also proposed to the government to stamp the hands of all international travellers in home quarantine so that they can be traced and checked.

“Earlier, all those who were in home quarantine used to be stamped and it would help others know cases when they violated Covid norms and ventured out. We have asked the government to bring back the move so that tracing becomes easier. The government has to take a decision on this. We have also proposed to book cases under the Epidemic Act if those in home quarantine are not found at their said locations during random checks,” said a BBMP official.

The officials have put forth these proposals on the suggestion of medical experts and members of the Technical Advisory Committee, made during the review meetings based on past experience where tracing international travellers for a second round of RT- PCR test had become a challenge. They have proposed to make self home quarantine a must for domestic travellers too and a second round of tests on them also in the wake of rising cases in neighbouring states.

Munish Moudgil, nodal officer in charge of the state war room, said home quarantine visits will start soon and the logistics are being worked out. Existing apps will be used by those checking on people in home quarantine. For now, self-uploading of data has not been planned, he added.