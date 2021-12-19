Treat every pending case as Omicron to stop spread: Experts

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : The next three months will be crucial and the state government has to prepare its hospitals and not dismiss the emergence of Omicron cases as ‘mild’ or ‘few’, said experts. Earlier two waves too peaked during these months and the emergence of a high number of Omicron cases in other countries should be a warning and ensure we do not forget following Covid protocols, they said.

“Covid emerged first as a new virus around the same months in 2020 and then the cases of Delta, a variant of the virus began to be seen in the population around the same time. Now, we have Omicron. We have to be careful for the next three months. It is crucial to maintain and follow Covid protocols,” said Dr Manjunath CN, Director, Jayadeva Hospital, and also a member of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Meanwhile, Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, South East Asia Region, World Health Organisation, warned that countries need to protect the least protected and those at high risk. She said that though the transmissibility or severity of the variant is still being studied, “Omicron should not be dismissed as mild, even if it does cause less-severe disease. The sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm health systems. Hence, health care capacity, including ICU beds, oxygen availability, adequate health care staff and surge capacity, needs to be reviewed and strengthened at all levels,” a release from her office stated.

‘Don’t be anxious over delay in results’

Experts from TAC said there should be no anxiety over delays in getting genomic sequencing reports for Omicron. Dr Giridhara Babu, public health expert, explained that the delay is due to challenges faced in the collection to analysis. He tweeted, “First challenge is to ensure that the samples processed have CT values lower than 24. Second, as a technique, genomic sequencing takes only about 8-12 hours. The analysis of data by the bioinformatics pipeline takes another 48-72 hours.”

He explained that the chip for performing genomic sequencing costs around Rs 2,50,000. It is cost-effective if at least 96 samples are assessed (and its multiples of 384). That is why one sees a same number of samples processed each time. Chip isn’t affordable to run on 1 or 2 samples each time, he added.

According to him, instead of blaming the virologists for the delay, one should ensure there is revised operational guidelines to curb the spread. If the results are pending, then every sample collected should be treated as positive for Omicron and ensure the guidelines are followed to prevent spread. “Few things to do now is get every eligible person vaccinated - Stop feeding into panic and anxiety - Wear masks - Avoid/prevent non-essential gatherings,” he added.