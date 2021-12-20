STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

CISF adds more bite to its security set up in Bengaluru airport

The canines, all of the Belgian Malinois breed, have just completed their training and are set to be inducted into one of the units oF CISF.

Published: 20th December 2021 02:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2021 02:27 PM   |  A+A-

belgian malionis, sniffer dogs

Six Belgian Malionis all set to join the Airport Security Groupnof CISF at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru. (Photo | Express)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six super-efficient and exceptionally intelligent canines, all of the Belgian Malinois breed, have just completed their training and are set to be inducted into one of the units of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) of the Kempegowda International Airport. Bengaluru will become the first airport in the country to have this breed put on security duty.

According to CISF sources, five are female and they have been specially trained to sniff explosives. “They will be inducted into the Airport Security Group, a unit of the CISF, into its K-9 dog squad. With the induction of the six Malinois, seven out of our 15-strong canine squad will be the Belgian ones,” a top official said.

Gracie, Laika, Lily, Rambo, Daisie & Bella have undergone training at the Dog Breeding and Training School of the Central Reserve Police Force at Taralu, he said. The CISF canine squad at the airport comprises Labradors, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers, Cocker Spaniel and one Malinois.

The breed shot to international fame after Cairo, a Belgian Malinois, helped the US Navy SEAL team track and kill former Al Qaeda chief Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, during their operation Neptune Spear. Another Malinois, Conan, played a key role in the death of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, ISIS leader in Syria during a commando raid on October 27, 2019.

“The dog is known for its excellent nose work and high levels of alertness. It will help us to detect bombs and even the slightest amount of explosives,” another official said. “It works every efficiently in challenging situations. The ASG in Bengaluru is the first airport in the country to induct Belgian Malinois in its squad,” he said.

The agile dogs have tremendous endurance and intelligence and were first deployed in India by the CRPF in anti-naxalite operations. A year ago, the CISF at Delhi Metro inducted one Belgian Malinois, Khoj, into its security team.

The new team, which completed its training on December 16, will be formally inducted into the workforce shortly.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sniffer dogs Belgian malinois
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp