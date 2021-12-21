STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A tribute to beloved Appu in chocolate and sugar

A bust of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, made of chocolate cake, is grabbing eyeballs at the 47th annual cake show, being held at the St Joseph’s School grounds.

Visitors admire the bust of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, made of chocolate cake, on display at the annual cake show in Bengaluru on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A bust of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar, made of chocolate cake, is grabbing eyeballs at the 47th annual cake show, being held at the St Joseph’s School grounds.The cake, measuring 3 feet wide and 2.5 feet tall, has been made by a team of three artists and bakers from Sugar Sculpt, which is organising the show. Samie J Ramachandra, director and artist, who made the cake said, “It is made of edible chocolate and this is the best way I could pay my tributes to Puneeth, who has inspired not just me, 
but many.”

The bust of Puneeth was unveiled a week after the cake show kickstarted. It took them around 15 days to make the bust where one can see Puneeth smiling with a pigeon perched on his left shoulder. Soon after it was unveiled, those visiting the show were seen crowding to take selfies. 

“I am a big Puneeth fan and I was thinking what I can do to pay my respects, so I came up with the idea. 
We worked till late Sunday night to complete the cake. Since it is edible, I do not want to throw it. The cake will be donated to a children’s Non-Governmental Organisation for consumption. 

Earlier, the cakes used to be disposed of because of the sugar layers and dust. But now, each cake is edible and is well preserved in glass boxes. Also, chocolate works like clay and is easy to mold,” he said. The cake is made of white chocolate with edible golden paint and glaze imported from the United Kingdom, which also helps to preserve it. 

The cake weighs about 60-70 kg and the raw materials have cost the makers around Rs 600 per kg. The bust will be on display till January 2. Ramachandran is already working on a cake statue of Bengaluru founder Kempegowda for next year. 

