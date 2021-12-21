Apprenticeship reduces attrition, finds survey

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A survey has suggested that 76 per cent of employers feel apprenticeships help reduce attrition, according to a study by Teamlease Skills University’s NETAP (National Employability through Apprenticeship Programme), which has been at the forefront of championing the cause of apprenticeships in India. An apprentice is a candidate who works for a regulated stipend, in order to learn the skills needed in a particular job. They are covered under the Apprentices Act and work for a longer duration. The focus is on skill development.

In fact, apprentices have higher productivity than people recruited from other channels, the study suggests. Yet, only 4% of the Indian labour force receives structured apprenticeships and less than 0.5 per cent of enterprises have formal apprenticeship programmes, said Sumit Kumar, Vice President and Business Head - NETAP- from Teamlease Skills University.

As per a study titled ‘ROI on Apprenticeships’, the number of companies deploying apprentices stands at less than 50,000. Having surveyed 250 employers in the country, researchers found that 76% of employers polled felt that apprenticeships reduce attrition by building a bond of loyalty between company and employee. Yet, it also became evident that most of the companies do not compile and analyse comprehensive cost benefit data which allows them to measure Return on Investment. Researchers have recommended that the employability, quality and skill crises be resolved by a tripartite association among youth, academia and industry.

What is apprenticeship?

An apprenticeship is a programme that trains a worker to become skilled in a particular trade. Apprenticeships combine hands-on work with classroom learning to train the apprentice, and are considered full-time employment.

As apprentices learn, they also apply the lessons through work.