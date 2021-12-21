STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Metro: Three months after its breakthrough, Urja to restart tunnelling on another stretch

This stretch will involve 907 metres of boring between Cantonment Metro station and Pottery Town which would take atleast 6 months for completion.

Published: 21st December 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 10:18 PM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Metro's Tunnel Boring Machine 'Urja'

Bengaluru Metro's Tunnel Boring Machine 'Urja'. (File photo| EPS)

By S. Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first of nine Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) to complete its job, Urja, will kickstart  another leg of its underground tunnelling beginning Wednesday. This stretch will involve 907 metres of boring between Cantonment Metro station and Pottery Town which would take atleast 6 months for completion.

The operation has suffered delay of atleast a fortnight due to heavy rains in Bengaluru.  The Chinese-made Urja emerged at ground level in the presence of CM Basavaraj Bommai on September 22 this year after completing 855 metres in 419 days between Cantonment and Shivaji Nagar. All the TBMs are being deployed to build a 13.8-km Underground Corridor in the Nagawara-Kalena Agrahara (Gottigere) Line running to 21.26 km.

According to a senior Metro official, Urja was dismantled and transported by road using trailers to Cantonment again. It also encountered a minor mishap when a part of the machine brushed against the vertical column of the Trinity Metro station on MG Road on November 18 in the wee hours, which was reported exclusively by TNIE.

Tunnel Boring Machine, Urja, waiting 60 feet below the ground to start its next leg of tunnelling from Cantonment to Pottery Town. (Photo | EPS)

“Urja, which totally weighs nearly 500 tonnes, was fully reassembled over a period of 45 days at 60 feet below the ground. Over 100 men will be involved in carrying out the tunnelling,” he said.  Larsen & Turbo has been contracted with the job.

So what are the other TBMs upto?

Three of them have already completed their tunnelling work. Vindhya which was also tunnelling in the similar direction of Urja completed its job on October 13 and is presently being dismantled. “It will also follow in the new route of Urja after it covers some distance,” the official said. Rudra has completed tunnelling from South Ramp to Diary Circle while Varada has completed its job from Vellara Junction to Langford, a stretch of 650 metres.

These are the machines still drilling below the ground: Tunga and Bhadra are drilling along the 860 metre stretch from Venkateshpura to Tannery Road, Avni and Lavi are drilling parallelly from Shivaji Nagar to MG Road, a distance of 1185 metres. “Avni has completed 1125 metres and will soon have a breakthrough while Lavi has completed over 800 metres so far,” another official said. official said. Vanika drilling from South Ramp to Diary Circle could achieve its breakthrough next month or early February,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bengaluru metro Tunnel Boring Machines
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp