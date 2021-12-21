Christmas carols from around the world

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Christmas right around the corner, there is always a place for nostalgic holiday music like Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, or our favourite Mariah Carey playlist. This year, along with the classics, we’ve included some new songs in different global languages to add to your playlist. Here’s a list of holiday songs from around the world you can listen it during this holiday season.

Jula hjemme (Norwegian): A song about being home for Christmas. We recommend you listen to the version by Maria Mena.

Les Anges Dans Nos Campagnes (French): The melody of the well-known English classic Angels We Have Heard on High is based on this traditional French song.

O Tannenbaum (German): Fun fact — one of the world’s most famous Christmas songs, Oh Christmas Tree, originally had nothing to do with the holiday season at all. The lyrics were first written in 1824 by a German composer, Ernst Anschütz. It was set to a traditional folk song, and was inspired by an ordinary evergreen fir tree.

A Pukeko in a Ponga Tree (New Zealand adaptation): This is a version of the Christmas classic, 12 days of Christmas, adapted to native New Zealand culture. Since holiday songs were passed on from generation to generation, and includes important practices and customs, it’s worth learning about holiday traditions across the world.

Bianco Natale (Italian): This is the Italian version of the classic White Christmas. We recommend that you also read up on the translation of the lyrics, they’re poetic in a beautiful and different way!

For most grown ups, the holiday season is a time to look back fondly on the ways in which we celebrated as children. And music is an integral part of the holiday cheer. However, as we raise new generations of children to appreciate their own version of the celebrations, it is a good idea to start introducing holiday songs in new languages. It is an opportunity to learn a new language, as well as appreciate customs and traditions in different parts of the world.