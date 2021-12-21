STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Covaxin shelf life extended by a year

This approval is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker.

A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the vaccine maker said.

This approval is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. With this extension, hospitals can now utilise the stock to avoid vaccine wastage, a company press release said. Bharat Biotech’s poster on the extension was shared with the media by the Karnataka health department. It said that Covaxin is approved for use under the 28-day multi-dose vial policy from the Drug Controller General of India and WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin COVID 19 COVID vaccine
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp