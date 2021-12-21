Covaxin shelf life extended by a year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved the extension of Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s shelf life up to 12 months from the date of manufacture, the vaccine maker said.

This approval is based on the availability of additional stability data, which was submitted to CDSCO. With this extension, hospitals can now utilise the stock to avoid vaccine wastage, a company press release said. Bharat Biotech’s poster on the extension was shared with the media by the Karnataka health department. It said that Covaxin is approved for use under the 28-day multi-dose vial policy from the Drug Controller General of India and WHO Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL).