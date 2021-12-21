Delta-Omicron can bring in mild third Covid wave

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Delta variant still dominant across the state and cases of the Omicron variant seeping into new districts, experts are looking at the possibility of a mild third wave by the end of January or February, led by the Delta-Omicron double variant tango.

“Although we expect that it will be a double variant third wave, the severity is expected to be mild. The Omicron variant is not seen to have caused severe infection anywhere till now. Although the Delta variant could cause severe symptoms, with a large number of people having been vaccinated, even in cases of vaccine breakthrough the severity of infection will be mild. That way, we can also expect hospitalisation to be low in the possible third wave,” Dr Jagadish Hiremath, Chairman, Aasra Hospital, says.

Experts believe that India should not lower its guard on the Omicron cases being reported in the state. “Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will soon catch up. There is a strong possibility that community transmission has already taken place,” explained a senior doctor.

Dr Giridhara Babu R echoed this in his tweet to say that overestimating lower virulence of Omicron is unwarranted, and stressed the need for booster approvals. “It’s only helpful if the overall number of vulnerable people getting infected remains low. Prioritising boosters and beds for those at risk of hospitalisation is an important determinant of how well we fight Omicron in early 2022,” Dr Babu said.

Referring to renowned virologist Shahid Jameel’s statement, Babu says, “Delaying immediate boosters could result in 5% more deaths than otherwise.” Waning of antibodies might be an important determinant in those who are vulnerable, Babu says.

“In parallel, the total percentage of persons with two doses of coverage is increasing. With vaccine effectiveness of 75%, it is not synonymous with total coverage of two doses; a considerable proportion of the population can get infected due to waning of antibodies & moderate vaccine effectiveness,” Babu said.

However, some experts also believe that it may not be a two-variant wave but only an Omicron wave. “Currently, the dominant variant is Delta, but the number of cases is few. There are many vulnerable people out there who are more susceptible to new variants like Omicron.

So most likely, we will also see what’s happening in the West,” Dr Ravi Mehta, renowned pulmonologist, Apollo Hospitals, said. Other than keeping hospitals ready for any increase in cases, beating the drum on following Covid-appropriate behaviour is necessary.