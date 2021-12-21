Gearing up

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For a while, most of us assumed that things were getting better but with the rising number of Omicron cases, the holiday season seems to be a bit scary. However, Bengalureans are making plans to celebrate the holiday better than last year and have a good one this year.

Restaurateurs and hoteliers are also preparing for the same and ensuring that all the necessary protocols are followed to ensure the safety of customers and staff during the holiday season.

Adding on to the precaution list is URU Brewpark in JP Nagar who is not only ensuring a temperature check at the entrance but also sanitising the shoe of customers before they walk in to the premises. General manager Terence Prasad explains, “We decided to do a month-long menu instead of a special Christmas brunch like we did last year. This time, the menu will run for the whole month so that customers can enjoy it without feeling the rush during the last week.” The tables are spread out and have a six-foot space, and in a space that can accommodate 600 customers, URU Brewpark is taking in only 250 customers at a time.

Raahi Neo Kitchen & Bar on St Mark’s Road have also reduced the number of customers for dine-in. Hitesh Tulsani, manager of sales and operations, says, “We aren’t allowing anyone inside unless they are double vaccinated. We used to have larger parties before and there would be people waiting outside for tables. We are now taking only reservations and very minimum walk-ins.”

A special menu is planned out for Christmas as well. “We are taking reservations for only 100 people. The menu also includes immunity-based items avocado and citrus fruits. Going with the season and the current Bengaluru weather, we’ve also added a couple more soup options to the list,” adds Tulsani.

Outdoor seatings are a hot favourite with many, since the pandemic broke out. Amrut Mehta, director of Little Italy group, says that it’s important to re-enforce the measures to all customers. “There are people who come in without reservations. Though we don’t encourage it, we check if we can accommodate them only if there are seats available. We aren’t encouraging anyone to wait around for it,” he says.

“Everyone is hoping that there wouldn’t be a third wave and we’ve noticed that people are also scared to go out. As restaurateurs, we can only show them that we are taking all the necessary precautions to keep ourselves and them safe at the same time. Contactless menus and payments have been very helpful in that way,” explains Mehta.

While there’s a crowd that prefers dining at hotels during this time of the year, there are still certain apprehensions this time. Gaurav Sinha, director of operations at JW Marriott Bengaluru, says that it’s still a safe space for customers. “Yes, we have people coming from different states and countries but the government is also ensuring that there are regular RT-PCR tests being conducted and necessary steps taken,” he says, adding that the restaurants at the hotel allows customers to dine safely.

“The alfresco seating is something many customers have been opting for and we have plenty of those for them to choose. We are definitely made sure that there’s ample amount of space left between the tables as well,” Sinha says.