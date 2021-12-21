STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Industrialists hold stir against rising input costs

Amid rising cost of raw materials, several factories in Peenya Industrial Area have shut down and industrialists from across Karnataka staged a massive protest, seeking relief.

Published: 21st December 2021 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

Industrialists march in protest in Bengaluru on Monday | SHRIRAM BN

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid rising cost of raw materials, several factories in Peenya Industrial Area have shut down and industrialists from across Karnataka staged a massive protest, seeking relief. Several Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) associations, including Peenya Industries Association (PIA), Rajajinagar Industries Association, Bangalore North Small Scale Industries Associations, Machohalli Small Scale Industries Association, and Whitefield Area Commerce and Industries Association, participated in the protest.

Associations from Magadi, Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi were also involved, with 134 state associations taking part in the protests. Around 10,000 SMES) units also took part in the strike, planned as a pan-India event as part of the All India Council of Association of MSMEs (AICA), which called for a nationwide bandh of MSMEs.

According to Shivakumar R, secretary of PIA, many small and medium entrepreneurs had been suffering as raw material costs shot up nearly 100 per cent. “Steel, for example, has gone from around Rs 45 per kg to nearly Rs 82 now. It is the same for other raw materials, including aluminium, plastics, copper and paper,” he told TNIE. Aluminium, copper, packing grade craft paper and engineering plastic had all increased over 100% since April 2020, a press release said.

The protesters asked for relief in terms of reducing import duties on raw materials, and transparency in price, as well as a decrease in export of raw materials. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MSME Karnataka Bangalore
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp