Industrialists hold stir against rising input costs

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid rising cost of raw materials, several factories in Peenya Industrial Area have shut down and industrialists from across Karnataka staged a massive protest, seeking relief. Several Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) associations, including Peenya Industries Association (PIA), Rajajinagar Industries Association, Bangalore North Small Scale Industries Associations, Machohalli Small Scale Industries Association, and Whitefield Area Commerce and Industries Association, participated in the protest.

Associations from Magadi, Belagavi, Mysuru, Hubballi and Kalaburagi were also involved, with 134 state associations taking part in the protests. Around 10,000 SMES) units also took part in the strike, planned as a pan-India event as part of the All India Council of Association of MSMEs (AICA), which called for a nationwide bandh of MSMEs.

According to Shivakumar R, secretary of PIA, many small and medium entrepreneurs had been suffering as raw material costs shot up nearly 100 per cent. “Steel, for example, has gone from around Rs 45 per kg to nearly Rs 82 now. It is the same for other raw materials, including aluminium, plastics, copper and paper,” he told TNIE. Aluminium, copper, packing grade craft paper and engineering plastic had all increased over 100% since April 2020, a press release said.

The protesters asked for relief in terms of reducing import duties on raw materials, and transparency in price, as well as a decrease in export of raw materials.