STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

It will be a silent New Year's Eve on Bengaluru's Brigade Road

Move in the wake of Omicron scare, third wave; Shops to shut 1-2 hrs earlier than usual time to keep check on crowd  

Published: 21st December 2021 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as the government is yet to take a decision on permitting New Year celebrations on Brigade Road, members of the Brigade Road Shops and Establishments’ Association have already made up their mind.

There will be no celebrations this year on New Year’s Eve. Giving priority to the health and safety of people, with a surge in the Omicron variant, the association has let go of the traditional practice of lighting up the street, which used to start from as early as December 15. 

Suhail Yusuff, Association secretary, told TNIE that celebrations were not permitted last year. “This year, we have decided not to have any celebrations. Usually on New Year’s Eve, business is dull but crowds are huge. So this time we have decided that shops will close 1-2 hours prior to the usual time, to ensure there is no crowding,” he said.

Normally, commercial establishments on the street see a 20-50 per cent rise in sales during the year-end. Footfall would rise by 50 per cent during the last week. However, members of Bangalore Trades Association (BTA) of shops and commercial establishments on MG Road are not a part of the restrictions. Srinath P, BTA president, said that all precautionary measures are being taken, but no restrictions are being imposed by commercial units at the moment. 

Similar was the opinion of members of Bangalore Commercial Association. Sanjay Motwani, president of the Association, said this time of the year is a good shopping season. No restrictions are being placed, but the street will not be lit up either. This is not just for Covid-19 but also because of the ongoing delayed Smart City works. So it has been decided to put up lights for Pongal, falling in January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brigade Road Bengaluru
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp