New age learnings

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pandemic has been a big teacher for all of us, pushing us out of our comfort zone to explore different things. The situation, in which the whole world is stuck in, has also shown how adaptable the human race can be. Short film 15 mins: The Perils of a Pandemic gives us a glimpse of this similar emotion. The film has won the One Earth award for the best short film. One Earth Award is a city-based award for short film, music and art. Ricky Kej is one of the jury members of the committee.

Stills from the short film

The story revolves around a PU college teacher who has always followed the traditional way of classroom teaching, which often sees instant reactions from her students. As the lockdown sets in and classes have gone online, the teacher has to go virtual too. This brings out various emotions and struggles of learning a new process that is completely alien to her.

Vikas Badiger, the producer of the movie, says they chose to speak about the teacher’s point of view as they are the ones who had learn new methods to continue with the class. “We have heard about struggles the parents and students have gone through due to online classes. But teachers had similar struggles too,” says Badiger. He continues, “Teachers are mostly used to their students asking doubts but in this kind of environment, they are not sure if the internet connections are fine or if the students are paying attention.”

Badiger also mentions that he has a soft spot for teachers since his mother has been working in the administration department of a school. “I have seen the softer side of teachers too. As students, we sometimes try to avoid staying in touch with teachers as we know to be strict but also look forward to the class. They are always well-prepared so that they can share knowledge,” says 28-years-old Badiger, who is known for running the Instagram page ‘Faces of Bengaluru’, an account that tells stories of people in the city.

The whole movie was done post the lockdown. The crew is currently planning to send the movie to other international awards like New York Indian Festival, Durban International film award and Pune short film awards. The film is currently not out for public viewing yet but will be launched at Alliance Francaise de Bangalore in the first week of January.