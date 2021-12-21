Omicron scare: Experts suggest night curfew, strict curbs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a surge in cases expected in the coming days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said a system to control the spread is being put in place. He told the media that staffers at all primary health centres and control rooms are on alert for the expected rise in cases.

Citizens must also be alert and inform if they know of any cases or find anyone with symptoms. Those attending parties and get-togethers should be careful. Even as cases are rising, signs of control are also visible, he said. Expert committees have given their opinions for night curfew, restrictions on movement of people and pass system for movement at night. To this, Gupta said it was for the government to take the final decision.