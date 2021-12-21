STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Omicron scare: Experts suggest night curfew, strict curbs

With a surge in cases expected in the coming days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said a system to control the spread is being put in place.

Published: 21st December 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

A health worker conducts COVID-19 testing of commuters as 'Omicron' cases cases rise in India, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a surge in cases expected in the coming days, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday said a system to control the spread is being put in place. He told the media that staffers at all primary health centres and control rooms are on alert for the expected rise in cases.

Citizens must also be alert and inform if they know of any cases or find anyone with symptoms. Those attending parties and get-togethers should be careful. Even as cases are rising, signs of control are also visible, he said. Expert committees have given their opinions for night curfew, restrictions on movement of people and pass system for movement at night. To this, Gupta said it was for the government to take the final decision.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
night curfew COVID 19 Omicron Karnataka BBMP
India Matters
A broker reacts while watching the stock price changes (Photo | PTI)
Bloodbath on Dalal Street: Sensex, Nifty take a pounding over Omicron fears
R Yuveraju
Coimbatore youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
TVS Motor Company (Photo | PTI)
TVS Motor partners what3words to offer easy navigation to 2-wheeler users
Why the Opposition can’t figure out Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp