On the road to success

Ishrath Hussain By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passionate about riding, medical director and senior consultant urology at Regal Kidney and Multi Specialty Hospital, Dr Suri Raju V began his biking journey with his brand new Harley Davidson in July this year.

It started when he was overwhelmed with work and needed a break to retain his sanity. Raju decided to take baby steps to fulfil his dreams. “Having been away from biking for years, I started once again by covering smaller distances for superbike riding practice. And after the second wave subsided, I underwent training to get back on track. The longest ride to date was back in August to Hassan for breakfast. We covered a total of about 200 km,” he says.

He is a part of interest groups and is looking forward to the next big thing with his friends — a motorbike ride to Leh. “We have about nine months to prepare for it. The ride is scheduled in October 2022 and I am eager to hit the road,” he says.

Not just biking, but the doctor grew up with immense love for mountaineering. “My first trek was to Skandagiri in 2018. It was the initial step towards following my dreams and a milestone in my life,” he adds.

Raju has explored trekking spots like Savandurga, Skandagiri, Makalidurga and Madhugiri. “We plan a trekking trip at least once a month. With friends and colleagues, we start off at 5 am, hoping to make the most of the day. We get back by 2 pm to spend the rest of the day with family,” he says, adding that the next plan is to hike the Moon Peak in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

With back to back appointments and medical cases to deal with, making time for oneself can be challenging. “But it is necessary to take a break to recharge for better performance at work. I know that when I am not climbing a mountain, I am moving it,” Raju says, adding that giving up on your dreams should never be an option.

During the first wave, with 15 days in hand, the biking enthusiast decided to embrace his writing skills. Kidney Secrets Revealed is Raju’s first book in which he writes about kidney-related issues like diabetes, urinary tract problems, kidney stone, and more.

In a conversation with former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa, Raju had an opportunity to explain the contents of his book. “He liked my work and appreciated my efforts in bringing to light the problems that the common man was unaware of,” he says.

With an increase in the number of cases of prostate cancer in men, Raju also talks about his upcoming ride to raise awareness about men’s health. He believes that men work hard for their families and they need to be taken care of too. “We all have work pressure, but it is high time we realise the importance of a retreat. Disconnect from the world and enjoy your hobbies. Spend time with your family and follow your passions and dreams. So that when you are old, you have memories and not regrets,” Raju says.

Support from his family is what helped Raju pursue his dreams. “My wife has been my strength and has always stood by me. When I am away, she closely monitors our children’s health, education and other needs. I feel on top of the world when I hear her tell our kids that ‘to be successful in life, all you have to do is follow your father’s footsteps’,” he notes.