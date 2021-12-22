Akshaya Patra ties up with IISc-Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) is collaborating with the Centre for Society and Policy (CSP), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to form the ‘Akshaya Patra Research Lab.’

The objective behind this unique collaboration is to conduct “comprehensive studies in the areas of child food security, community participation for social welfare, elimination of malnutrition, policy development and advocacy for battling hunger,” said Prof Anjula Gurtoo, chair, CSP, IISc.

“The Foundation is partnering with the IISc to develop a knowledge epicentre with think tanks for building its efforts towards global advocacy and ending classroom hunger and malnutrition,” said APF CEO Shridhar Venkat.