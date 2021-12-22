STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Akshaya Patra ties up with IISc-Bangalore

The Akshaya Patra Foundation (APF) is collaborating with the Centre for Society and Policy (CSP), Indian Institute of Science (IISc) to form the ‘Akshaya Patra Research Lab.’

Indian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

The objective behind this unique collaboration is to conduct “comprehensive studies in the areas of child food security, community participation for social welfare, elimination of malnutrition, policy development and advocacy for battling hunger,” said Prof Anjula Gurtoo, chair, CSP, IISc.

“The Foundation is partnering with the IISc to develop a knowledge epicentre with think tanks for building its efforts towards global advocacy and ending classroom hunger and malnutrition,” said APF CEO Shridhar Venkat. 

