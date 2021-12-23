STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP's new app to give clear Covid picture

From swab collection to contact tracing, it will integrate data; to be rolled out soon

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the state government deciding to enhance surveillance for Covid-19 and Omicron management and contact tracing, officials from Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the health department are ready to roll out an integrated testing app, but are waiting for the thumbs-up from the government. 

The app was conceptualised during the second wave in August but was put on hold. It is considered a one-stop portal for assessing and managing each Covid-19 case. The app will give information, right from swab collection, to the lab the sample is sent to, to test reports, SRFID number, BU number, list of contacts, triaging details, test results of contacts, progress report of Covid-19 and Omicron infections. 
According to a health department press release, the integrated testing app will be rolled out on a pilot basis in BBMP areas, and if found feasible, will be extended to larger areas. 

A senior BBMP official said: “The app is ready, only the government’s nod is awaited for implementation. At present, swab samples are collected on the RT-PCR app of ICMR. There is no method to report it to the state or BBMP war room. The labs have another portal for uploading and details are shared with the health department and BBMP. But the new app will have all information, and will streamline data, which is crucial.”  

After a meeting of state and central government health officials, the state health department has ordered that tele-triaging services be started again. Directions have also been issued to re-activate the state, central and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike war rooms. 

To strengthen the war rooms, BBMP officials are contacting volunteers who had worked with the government during the first and second wave, as they are already trained and aware of the method of functioning. Dedicated teams and officials will be deployed for contacting tracing, quarantine and isolation checks.

Steady rise in active cases in state 
Bengaluru:Active Covid-19 cases, though fluctuating, have been on an upward trend in Karnataka and Bengaluru. Since November 25, they is an uptick in cases in the state, with the figures increasing from 7,074 to 7,138 on Wednesday. In Bengaluru, active cases have been rising from Nov 25.ENS

