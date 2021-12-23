Drawing on

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Artist Raghavendra Hegde’s sand paintings depicting environment and famous personalities is now on display at an exhibition 

Pic: Nagaraja Gadekal

By Sanath Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Toothbrushes, toothpicks, cotton and a bare hand — that is all it took for artist Raghavendra Hegde to pull off over 300 sand art works since the beginning of the lockdown in 2020. From abstracts of skyscrapers,  inspired from his trip to New York, to portraits of political and cultural icons, Hegde’s sand art works are displayed at an exhibition, ‘Sands of Time’ at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. 

Born in Sirsi, Uttara Kannada, Hegde grew up amidst diverse spread of flora and fauna. Which is exactly what his current series reflects. “The lockdown paved the way for me to work on sand paintings. Drawing upon my experience in sand art, I have been able to formulate new possibilities like a single piece of art morphing into multiple forms. The topics I rely upon are also drawn from the environment I grew up in, surrounded by trees, flowers, hills, rivers,” says Hegde, who has been working on sand art for 10 years. 

Some of his sand paintings include ‘Seeking Hope’, a  work depicting an elderly man wrapped behind many layers which is an indication of losing hope; ‘Improvise’, a series of four sand paintings that include random strokes which depict how ideas collide and clash with each other in life; portraits include those of Narendra Modi, 

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Mahatma Gandhi, Salvador Dalí among others. “Working on portraits was the toughest part of this project. The major challenge is that you cannot undo errors. However, I managed to work on these portraits within a day,” says Hegde, who has also set up an experience centre at the exhibition to encourage people to try their hands at sand art. “It requires an elaborate digital setup...much more than one can imagine. I wish more people would take up sand art which, by far, emits the least carbon footprint,” adds Hegde. 

‘Sands of Time’ is taking place at Karnataka Chitrakala Paris-hath, till December 27.

