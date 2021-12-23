Heart health 

Dr Ganesh Nallur Shivu By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The heart is a muscular pump and its function is to pump blood to all parts of the body, including the vital organs like brain, kidney etc. When the heart fails to deliver enough blood supply to these vital organs it is termed heart failure. Common symptoms are difficulty in breathing on walking or other activities, swelling in the legs or abdomen, fatigue and lack of energy.

Who can suffer a heart failure?

Heart failure usually occurs in patients with a previous history of heart attacks, angioplasty or coronary artery bypass grafting. Uncontrolled high blood pressure and diabetes for a long time can also result in heart failure. Heart failure can also occur in young patients following a viral illness and this is termed as viral myocarditis or in patients with rheumatic heart disease (valvular disease causing heart failure).

Common tests done for diagnosis

Doctors usually perform an ECG, echocardiogram and blood tests. The echocardiogram is an ultrasound examination of the heart and helps the doctor to determine the functional capacity of the heart (which is usually expressed as left ventricular ejection fraction) and also the functioning of the different valves in the heart (Mitral, aortic, tricuspid and pulmonary). The blood tests are done to determine other causes that could mimic heart failure like anaemia, kidney failure, liver failure and thyroid problems. After heart failure is diagnosed, the doctor may consider doing a coronary angiogram to look for blockages in the heart arteries as the cause of the heart failure.

Treatment

The doctor will prescribe medications to get rid of excess fluid (diuretics or water tablets) and other medications to help the recovery of the heart function (ACE inhibitors, AT2 antagonists and beta blockers).

The doctor will consider treatment of the cause of heart failure. This may include coronary angioplasty, coronary artery bypass grafting and valve replacement. There are also special kind of pacemakers (cardiac resynchronisation therapy), which can improve symptoms and prognosis in patients. In extreme cases, left ventricular assist devices and heart transplantation will be considered.

(The writer is senior interventional cardiologist, Kauvery Hospitals Electronic City)

What should patients do to help themselves?

Patient should exercise regularly after consultation with the doctor

Reduce salt intake

Restrict the amount of fluid intake per day as suggested by the doctor

Regularly follow up with the doctor to ensure there has not been any deterioration in heart function

Seek urgent medical help if symptoms worsen

What is the prognosis?

The prognosis of heart failure can be worse than some cancers. It is very important to ensure that patients take prompt treatment and follow the advise of their doctor in order to improve look term outlook.