STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Holiday high

Many in the city are ringing in the festive season with the all-time favourite festive spirit, mulled or homemade wine 

Published: 23rd December 2021 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2021 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Anila Kurian
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cake, wine, a hearty meal and celebrations. What’s Christmas without all of these? To make sure that the ‘holiday spirit’ is celebrated on a high note, Bengalureans are opting for a variety of wine. While there are dime-a-dozen options, homemade spirits have a special place at this time of the year. 

Benita Maria Albert, a teacher, has been making wine for the last 15 years. “Making wine is a day’s job when it comes to getting the ingredients together but it takes 21 days to get some result. You have to keep it airtight, stir it regularly, make sure no water is added and keep it in a dark space. You can drink it right after the 21 days or keep it however long for better flavour,” says Albert, who has been following an heirloom recipe passed down from her grandmother. “The best part about this is that it doesn’t need to be chilled. You can enjoy it as is and it’s always nice to take it out during the holiday season when family and friends are around. There is no alcohol content in it so anyone can have it,” she adds. 

However, Albert doesn’t recommend this to be used with mulled wines. That’s where Bhavna Kanori, founder of social gifting venture Scift, comes into the picture. “Mulled wines are synonymous with Christmas. Thanks to the weather in Bengaluru, you can enjoy it anytime between October and December,” says Kanori. The entrepreneur makes a concentrate of the mulled wine using spices like star anise, pepper, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and orange. “It needs to simmer for a couple of hours and this concentrate can be poured into the wine and heated to enjoy,” she says, adding that it generally pairs well with sweet red wine, perhaps a Shiraz. “I’ve made about 200-odd bottles in the last few months and it’s mostly for friends and family members,” she adds. Each bottle is priced at Rs 500. 

Sharing the ‘Essence of Christmas’ is Payal Shah of Kobo Fermentary, a space to learn all things microbes, who makes an instant mulled wine fermentation. “This is something that is available at German Christmas markets. What I make is an easier version of the German called Glühwein,” says Shah, who has been making this concoction for six years now. “Thanks to social media, it took off well and I found that people from 20 different countries tried it out. It’s a mix of spices and fruit that is fermented. You can use this mix to ferment anything you want — red or white wine, beer, kombucha or apple juice,” says Shah.

While she makes this for her friends and family during the holiday season, Shah has shared the recipe on her Instagram handle (@kobofermentary) for anyone who wants to make it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Air passengers waiting near Rapid PCR registration counter at Chennai international airport. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
33 more test positive for Omicron variant in TN, 26 cases in Chennai so far
A medic at the Spicehealth Genome Sequencing Laboratory. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Centre decides to conduct genome sequencing of all positive cases in 8 cities
R Yuveraju
TN youth continues innovation streak, develops portable oxygen concentrator
In 2017, she received Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for her contribution to the field of Kalaripayattu. ( Photo | AFP)
Kerala's sword-fighting granny: Meet India's oldest Kalaripayattu master

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp