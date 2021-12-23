Holiday high

Anila Kurian By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cake, wine, a hearty meal and celebrations. What’s Christmas without all of these? To make sure that the ‘holiday spirit’ is celebrated on a high note, Bengalureans are opting for a variety of wine. While there are dime-a-dozen options, homemade spirits have a special place at this time of the year.

Benita Maria Albert, a teacher, has been making wine for the last 15 years. “Making wine is a day’s job when it comes to getting the ingredients together but it takes 21 days to get some result. You have to keep it airtight, stir it regularly, make sure no water is added and keep it in a dark space. You can drink it right after the 21 days or keep it however long for better flavour,” says Albert, who has been following an heirloom recipe passed down from her grandmother. “The best part about this is that it doesn’t need to be chilled. You can enjoy it as is and it’s always nice to take it out during the holiday season when family and friends are around. There is no alcohol content in it so anyone can have it,” she adds.

However, Albert doesn’t recommend this to be used with mulled wines. That’s where Bhavna Kanori, founder of social gifting venture Scift, comes into the picture. “Mulled wines are synonymous with Christmas. Thanks to the weather in Bengaluru, you can enjoy it anytime between October and December,” says Kanori. The entrepreneur makes a concentrate of the mulled wine using spices like star anise, pepper, cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg and orange. “It needs to simmer for a couple of hours and this concentrate can be poured into the wine and heated to enjoy,” she says, adding that it generally pairs well with sweet red wine, perhaps a Shiraz. “I’ve made about 200-odd bottles in the last few months and it’s mostly for friends and family members,” she adds. Each bottle is priced at Rs 500.

Sharing the ‘Essence of Christmas’ is Payal Shah of Kobo Fermentary, a space to learn all things microbes, who makes an instant mulled wine fermentation. “This is something that is available at German Christmas markets. What I make is an easier version of the German called Glühwein,” says Shah, who has been making this concoction for six years now. “Thanks to social media, it took off well and I found that people from 20 different countries tried it out. It’s a mix of spices and fruit that is fermented. You can use this mix to ferment anything you want — red or white wine, beer, kombucha or apple juice,” says Shah.

While she makes this for her friends and family during the holiday season, Shah has shared the recipe on her Instagram handle (@kobofermentary) for anyone who wants to make it.